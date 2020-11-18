COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

18 NOVEMBER 2020

DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA ("the Company") held in Geneva on 17 November 2020, shareholders approved the creation of the conditional capital and the corresponding amendment to the Company's articles of association required to implement the shareholder loyalty scheme as reconfirmed by the Company on 16 October 2020.

As part of the scheme, warrants will be distributed to shareholders on 27 November 2020. The A warrants, which relate to A shares, will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on the same date. The "Exercise Price" of the A warrants, or the price at which holders of A warrants will be entitled to purchase one Richemont A share in three years, has been set at CHF 67.00, which is the volume-weighted average price of the A shares on SIX Swiss Exchange between 19 October and 13 November 2020. The "Specified Number" of A warrants to be exercised in order to purchase one A share at the Exercise Price has been set at 67.

Further information regarding the scheme, the creation of conditional share capital, and the amendment to the Company's articles of association can be found in the information memorandum (the 'Information Memorandum') published by the Company on 19 October 2020: www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international Maisons recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net ; richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com