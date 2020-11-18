The new connectors market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006353/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connectors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the connectors market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments in the Telecommunication sector," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

Increasing investments in the telecommunication sector will lead to rising investments in base stations, core networks, and data centers. Connectors act as an interlink for the cables and services and are utilized by the major components like base stations, broadcast centers, and data centers. The telecommunication sector is one of the major factors driving connectors market growth. The growing use of 4G and 5G networks is leading to increased investment in mobile technology and related core networks. As advanced connectors are essential to maintain the speed of the networks to balance the speed of the 4G and 5G networks, there will be an increasing adoption of new connectors in the telecom industry.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the connectors market size to grow by USD 16.95 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Connectors Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The connectors market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.11%.

The rapid growth in the technology used in various automotive devices has led to the need for reliable, standard, robust, and affordable connectors.

Hence, advances in automotive technologies such as driverless cars, EVs, high-tech cruise controls, climate control, and audio controls are the major drivers in this segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the telecom/datacom segment.

Regional Analysis

58% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The high growth in purchasing power parity and growing demand for all product segments, including automotive, electronic gadgets, and communication networks will significantly influence connectors market growth in this region.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for connectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market: The fall protection equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 974.1 million during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the market drivers, which have been explored in this report. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market: The contemporary height-adjustable desk market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.87 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Notes:

The connectors market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The connectors market is segmented by Application (Automotive, IT, telecom/datacom, and industrial), Product (PCB connectors, I/O rectangular, application-specific, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, METZ CONNECT GmbH, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Yazaki Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006353/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/