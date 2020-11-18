Embracer Group acquires Nimble Giant Entertainment

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.





STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber"), has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Argentina-based Nimble Giant Entertainment ("NGE"). NGE is the leading Latin American PC and console game developer with a reputable team of 75 people. NGE has produced more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games, with two of the most important titles being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. The team exhibits further capabilities to advance into AAA productions. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a sizable studio with leadership that has extensive experience within the gaming industry.

"Game development in Latin America is thriving and Nimble Giant Entertainment attracts some the best talent in the region. We are excited to make NGE part of Saber not only because of their ability to help us to explore existing Embracer IP but also because they have the talent to create their own brands" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.

Background and rationale

Nimble Giant Entertainment is an independent PC and console game developer, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With a sizable team of 75 people, the company has generated more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games. Two of the most important ones being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. Champions of Regnum is a Free-to-Play fantasy MMO role-playing game released in 2007 and Quantum League, with an early access release in 2020, is an online First-Person shooter game mixing arena competition with time travel mechanics. The studio currently has a premium title in the production pipeline, expected to be released in 2023.

NGE has collaborated with leading publishers and partners throughout the gaming industry on several successful projects and released titles, including Master of Orion (Wargaming) and downloadable content for Endless Legend (Amplitude Studios/SEGA). NGE also co-developed and published Hellbound with fellow Argentinian developer Saibot Studios, further establishing its presence in this growing regional video game scene.

Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a leading studio in Latin America exhibiting the right mindset and energy, with proven experience of delivering a project from idea to market. Saber sees potential in the studio's strong capabilities in developing and publishing original titles and Saber looks forward to supporting NGE on their journey to become a developer with AAA production capacities.

Within the Embracer Group, NGE will continue to operate as an independent studio under Saber. NGE strengthens Embracer's international footprint as the first studio in Argentina and establishes a strong foothold for further growth in Latin America. Saber will collaborate with NGE, by leveraging the expertise of both teams, in their continued focus on developing strong PC and console game titles.

"We are excited to join the Saber Interactive family today. We are confident it is a solid step forward consolidating our position as the leading developer for PC and Console in Latin America and continue our march to achieve our vision of becoming a World Class Game Developer. Good things ahead, stay tuned." says Martin Cao, CEO Nimble Giant Entertainment.

Purchase Price

The parties have agreed not to disclose the full transaction terms due to commercial reasons. The upfront consideration consists of a mix of cash and Embracer B shares. The terms and conditions for the acquisition is in line with previous Saber transactions. The earnout consideration is based on financial targets up until 2025 (5 years).

Completion of the transaction

The transaction is not subject to any further condition and is completed as of November 18, 2020.

Advisers

Ernst & Young AB is providing transaction support and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal counsel to Embracer in the transaction.

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. Embracer Group has an extensive catalogue of over 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency and World War Z, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its six operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive and DECA Games. Embracer Group has 46 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 4,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

