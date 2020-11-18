

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.6 percent in October from 0.5 percent in September.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the euro and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it dropped.



The pound was worth 137.85 against the yen, 1.2071 against the franc, 1.3259 against the greenback and 0.8957 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



