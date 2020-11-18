Deenova today announced that its unsurpassed pharmacy automation market success in 2020 continues unabatedly this trimester, with new business contracts won by Deenova for multiple robots and multiyear service contracts at public tenders awarded by Resah, Achat Hopital and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille Centre Hospitalier Conception, and Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "It is a testament to Deenova unprecedented market momentum in 2020 to already reach our best all-time performance, even if these difficult Covid-19 times, with new business robot contracts at premier university hospitals such as APHM. 2020 is by no means over yet, and it has already been the best year in the history of Deenova France."

APHM (Marseille Public University Health System) is the third largest hospital in France and the largest health centre in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, offering the highest standards of clinical skills and nursing care, with 4 hospitals, 3.400 beds, 1.25 billion euros budget, 81 operating rooms, and 2,000 physicians.

Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing is a regional hospital with 975 beds, near the Belgian border, and a group member of the GHT Lille Métropole Flandre Intérieure. It serves an area of 230 municipalities, with a population of 1.5 million inhabitants.

Resah is a public interest group (GIP) whose objective is to support the pooling and professionalisation of purchases from the health sector, public and private non-profit, through its public procurement platform Achat Hopital.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Sales Officer, added: "I am extremely pleased to continue to see the excellent progress that the sales team is making in France this year, clearly surpassing Deenova's 2020 expectations and breaking all-time company records in France, even with the inherent difficulties and challenges that the Covid-19 tragedy poses in my beloved country right now."

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

