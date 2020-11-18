The global 3D printing metal materials market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
The increasing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the 3D printing metal market. 3D printing is cost-effective and helps in reducing raw material wastage and the overall weight of end-products. As a result, the aerospace industry is increasingly adopting 3D printing to manufacture panels, seat trays, framework, and overhead storage compartments. 3D printing metal materials are generally used in the aerospace sector to produce aircraft engines because of their high strength and wear resistance. The low weight and high-temperature resistance of metal materials also reduce emissions and improve the overall energy efficiency of aircraft engines. Moreover, 3D printing metal materials enable the production of complex geometries and shapes without the need for direct review from humans. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of 3D printing in the aerospace sector and consequently fuel the demand for 3D printing metal materials during the forecast period.
Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Type Landscape
Titanium is one of the most commonly used materials for 3D printing applications because of its high melting point, superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high thermal conductivity. The rising demand for titanium mill products in aircraft carriers, defense equipment, and chemical processing industries will be a significant factor driving the growth of the 3D printing metal material market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other segments.
Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Geographic Landscape
North America is one of the largest markets for 3D printing metals and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of 3D printing in end-user industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and tool and mold making, will contribute to 3D printing metal market growth in this region. Over 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period, and the US is a key market for 3D printing metals in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA.
Companies Covered
- 3D Systems Inc.
- BASF SE
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- General Electric Co.
- Höganäs AB
- Markforged Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Renishaw Plc
- Sandvik AB
- The ExOne Co.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D printing metal materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D printing metal materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market, vendors
