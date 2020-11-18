The global 3D printing metal materials market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006361/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The increasing demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the 3D printing metal market. 3D printing is cost-effective and helps in reducing raw material wastage and the overall weight of end-products. As a result, the aerospace industry is increasingly adopting 3D printing to manufacture panels, seat trays, framework, and overhead storage compartments. 3D printing metal materials are generally used in the aerospace sector to produce aircraft engines because of their high strength and wear resistance. The low weight and high-temperature resistance of metal materials also reduce emissions and improve the overall energy efficiency of aircraft engines. Moreover, 3D printing metal materials enable the production of complex geometries and shapes without the need for direct review from humans. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of 3D printing in the aerospace sector and consequently fuel the demand for 3D printing metal materials during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/3D-printing-metal-materials-market-industry-analysis

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Type Landscape

Titanium is one of the most commonly used materials for 3D printing applications because of its high melting point, superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high thermal conductivity. The rising demand for titanium mill products in aircraft carriers, defense equipment, and chemical processing industries will be a significant factor driving the growth of the 3D printing metal material market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other segments.

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

North America is one of the largest markets for 3D printing metals and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising adoption of 3D printing in end-user industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and tool and mold making, will contribute to 3D printing metal market growth in this region. Over 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period, and the US is a key market for 3D printing metals in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: The metal additive manufacturing market size has the potential to grow by $4.42 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

3D Systems Inc.

BASF SE

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Höganäs AB

Markforged Inc.

Materialise NV

Renishaw Plc

Sandvik AB

The ExOne Co.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printing metal materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printing metal materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: 3D PRINTING METHODS

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Titanium Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stainless steel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nickel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aluminum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Medical and healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tool and mold making Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end-users Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for high-performance materials

Use of 3D printing to produce spare parts

Emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Inc.

BASF SE

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Höganäs AB

Markforged Inc.

Materialise NV

Renishaw Plc

Sandvik AB

The ExOne Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006361/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/