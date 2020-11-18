

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area final consumer prices for October. According to preliminary estimate, harmonized consumer price index decreased 0.3 percent annually, the same as in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1888 against the greenback, 123.47 against the yen, 1.0816 against the franc and 0.8943 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



