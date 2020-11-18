Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 17 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 17 November 2020 742.11 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 733.25 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



18 November 2020