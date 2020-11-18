

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed slightly in October, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year following a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for housing, water and energy were the main price driver in October, up 2.2 percent. Prices in restrictions and hotels rose 3.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, eased to 1.1 percent from a revised 1.2 percent. The HICP increased 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The measures to contain COVID-19 in October were the same as in September and they had a very small impact on the calculation of the inflation rate, the statistical office said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de