

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) said Wednesday it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in TripleBlind, a data privacy and virtual clean room solution provider. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



Kansas City-based TripleBlind, founded in 2019, helps enterprises to share sensitive information with their stakeholders without decrypting the data and also helps them comply with regulatory requirements.



TripleBlind is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program.



Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture's deep domain expertise and its enterprise clients, to help emerging technology software startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.



Amazon noted that through the program, TripleBlind will co-innovate with the company at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to bring its solutions to market more quickly and effectively.



TripleBlind is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.



