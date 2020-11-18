Unique tag design and SMaaS integration offer next generation protection for high-value merchandise

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, unveiled its next generation, best-in-class SuperTag the SuperTag 4. With its unique design, SuperTag 4 offers retailers the highest level of anti-theft protection to date, and it is now commercially available for purchase.

"In the new retail reality, shrink is expected to rise due to economic conditions impacting loss," said Craig Szklany, vice president, global solutions management, Sensormatic Solutions. "Our SuperTag 4 is uniquely designed to give retailers powerful, business critical insights to help reduce both internal and external shrink. With integrated technology built-in the products, we're ensuring that our customer's merchandise is more protected than ever before."

SuperTag 4 features new patented technology that incorporates the highest level of defeat resistance thus far. Available with or without RFID technology, the SuperTag 4 proves highly effective when attached to apparel targeted by Organized Retail Crime (ORC) rings.

To obtain the greatest level of hard tag protection, SuperTag 4 is complemented by its own line of unique SuperTag 4 detachers. These power detachers can also be integrated with the Sensormatic Shrink Management as a Service analytics platform, allowing retailers to better understand detaching data, including insight into possible internal theft, associate training gaps and detaching activity.

As the product line expands, a dual-tech (AM /RFID) SuperTag 4 as well as an InFuzion SuperTag 4 (one-piece integrated pin) version will become available. The dual-tech SuperTag 4 combines the benefits of both inventory intelligence and loss prevention, while the InFuzion technology offers retailers overall time and labor savings associated with hard tag attachment and removal. Both upcoming new hard tags will help retailers boost operational efficiencies.

Other future capabilities for the SuperTag 4 family will include integration into a retailers' self-checkout solution, making the removal of the hard tag by a customer easy while still maintaining loss prevention measures in this high-risk area.

For more details on SuperTag 4, please click HERE.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

