Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Named a Leader in Two Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrants: Meeting Solutions and Unified Communications as a Service

Celebrating Fifth Consecutive Year in the Leaders Quadrant for Meeting Solutions; Named a Leader during its First Year Included in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, as well as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service. This is the sixth time Zoom has appeared in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions and its fifth consecutive time as a Leader. It is the first year Zoom has qualified for inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS.



For the Meeting Solutions Magic Quadrant, Gartner evaluated companies based on criteria including their ability to satisfy a wide variety of well-established and newly defined virtual meeting scenarios. The report analyzed 15 companies in the Meeting Solutions space and named Zoom as a Leader.

The criteria used by Gartner to evaluate companies selected for the UCaaS Magic Quadrant include ease of use, service reliability, and the pace of innovation and enhancement. The report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, naming Zoom as a Leader.

"We are happy that Gartner has chosen Zoom as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for both Meeting Solutions and UCaaS," said Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "We are proud of the role we have been able to play in keeping the world connected with our frictionless, reliable, and secure technology. We are pleased that Gartner has recognized our ability to satisfy a wide range of virtual meeting scenarios with our video-first design and commitment to customer happiness. We believe video is the new voice, and we are gratified that Gartner has recognized the convenience and accessibility of our UCaaS offering, which combines Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone. We will continue to work hard to deliver happiness to all of our customers, enterprise and small business alike."

The report for Meeting Solutions highlighted Zoom's wide adoption, robust feature set suited for a variety of use cases, and flexible offering process. The report for UCaaS highlighted Zoom's security enhancements, wide selection of Zoom Rooms appliances, and meaningful chat enhancements as key strengths.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions and UCaaS reports, please visit zoom.us/gartner.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

