Making a House a Home - GTL Shows its Support to the New Ladies of Hope Ministries Hope House in New Orleans

Over 100 new items were provided for a safe housing space for women returning after incarceration

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that a company-wide drive was recently held to provide items for the Hope House New Orleans, which is run by the Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM). The LOHM's mission is to help disenfranchised and marginalized women and girls transition back into society. This is done by providing resources and access to high-quality education, entrepreneurship, spiritual empowerment, advocacy, and housing.

"GTL sees firsthand the challenges faced by those that were incarcerated and are trying to turn their lives around after release," said Matthew Caesar, Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions. "For that reason, we are eager to engage with reentry-focused organizations and support their efforts to break down barriers, get returning citizens the help they need, and improve their position in society. Through their Hope House in New Orleans, LOHM is providing much-needed services that make a difference in the lives of many."

As part of their continued commitment to providing safe spaces for women returning after incarceration, the LOHM has two transitional Hope Houses in New York City and New Orleans. Women have the opportunity to stay up to one year as they readjust to seeing their families, returning to their communities, finding employment, and generally getting back on their feet.

GTL partnered with the LOHM in order to provide support for its mission and the women taking part in its programs. The Hope House in New Orleans opened earlier in 2020 but was severely lacking in basic items to create comfort for its occupants. For that reason, the LOHM began a registry, which GTL and its team members supported. Over 100 items were purchased for the Hope House, including pots, pans, bedding, a futon, a coffeemaker, and more.

"The Ladies of Hope Ministries is grateful to GTL for their direct and meaningful support of Hope House," said LOHM Founder and Executive Director Topeka K. Sam. "GTL has helped us meet the real and immediate needs of women coming home from prison and jail, smoothing their transition to the community as they address trauma, strengthen family relationships, and prepare to reenter the workforce."

"All returning citizens face barriers when reintegrating into society, but women often encounter unique challenges that make their journey forward that much more difficult," concluded Mr. Caesar. "We are honored to support the LOHM and the life-changing resources they provide."

