RF Venue Receives Important European Diversity Fin Antenna Patent

VIRTUALLY ELIMINATING DROPOUTS THAT ARE COMMON IN OTHER SYSTEMS

ASHLAND, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Venue, Inc., a global leader in antenna and RF wireless communication products, today announced that it has received notice from the European Patent Office that it will grant a new patent for the company's innovative Diversity Fin Antenna platforms stemming from an earlier filing. The patent can be accessed at: https://data.epo.org/publication-server/rest/v1.0/publication-dates/20180117/patents/EP3270462NWA2/document.html

The "Decision to grant a European patent pursuant to Article 97(1) EP" was granted on November 5, 2020, and allows RF Venue to further protect its products relating to the platform in the countries of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom in the future.

RF Venue, Inc. Chairman Robert J. Crowley, who invented the underlying technology, said, "the recent allowance is further proof that the company's research and development direction, which began in 2006, has been well-validated and is destined to result in further patentable and highly proprietary antenna products."

Mr. Crowley continued, "taking a probabilistic approach to the operation of a diversity antenna system used in wireless microphone systems is disruptive, and superior. The performance speaks for itself, virtually eliminating dropouts that are common in other systems."

Mr. Crowley, who has well over 100 US and OUS patents to his credit in fields as diverse as lifesaving medical devices, nanotechnology, optical antennas, music recording microphones, human-machine interfaces and next-generation antenna systems, is optimistic these new patents will allow rapid commercialization and manufacturing scale up in the short-term.

RF Venue, Inc., www.rfvenue.com, is an innovative and fast-growing developer and manufacturer of patented antenna and RF communications products headquartered near Boston Massachusetts, USA, and is known for its highly successful CP Beam, RF Spotlight and Diversity Fin Antenna among other RF products used in houses of worship, schools, business venues, and performance spaces worldwide.

Contact:

Gian Caterine

Chief Financial Officer

Email: gian@rfvenue.com

Phone: 800.795.0817