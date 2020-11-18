Secure_Thingz_supports_next-generation_Secure_Install_technologies_for-IP-Protection-and-malware-prevention

UPPSALA, Sweden and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest versions of the security development tools Embedded Trust and C-Trust include support for next-generation device technology, assisting companies in protecting their applications throughout the entire product lifecycle

Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, presents updated versions of its security development tools Embedded Trust and C-Trust. These new versions support next-generation Secure Install technologies intended to prevent malware throughout device lifecycles, enhance the protection of Intellectual Property (IP) and inhibit the cloning and counterfeiting of embedded applications. These new capabilities will also assist companies in meeting the requirements of recently announced Consumer IoT security standards, including EN 303 645.

A critical step in the development and production of IoT products is the secure installation, or provisioning, of identity and application software into each microcontroller during the manufacturing process. The transfer of code into the device is a significant attack surface where valuable Intellectual Property may be stolen or malware may be inserted. Preventing attacks is mission-critical for companies to protect their brand and retain consumer confidence in their products. To support this, semiconductor companies are looking into advanced Secure Install technologies that offer a secured communication path directly into the microcontroller at the point of provisioning, significantly reducing the risk of attack during this critical step.

With Embedded Trust, companies can define custom Security Contexts, which are descriptions of the security environments that are required to protect applications. This innovative technology can be used to uniquely service companies' specific needs. The Security Contexts can be imported to the security development tool C-Trust, enabling every application developer to easily protect their application in the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, without having to master the deeper complexities of security. For simplified development, C-Trust also includes Preconfigured Security Contexts. Together, Embedded Trust and C-Trust deliver a complete security development environment for embedded applications, and are now extended through support for next-generation Secure Install technologies.

"There is a need to act urgently and comprehensively on IoT product security, particularly considering how to protect valuable IP during manufacture to deliver products that consumers can be confident using," stated Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz / General Manager Embedded Security Solutions, IAR Systems. "Government standards such as the European EN 303 645, Baseline Requirements for Consumer IoT Cyber Security, are becoming increasingly mandated to improve the security of everyday IoT devices. The combination of advanced MCU devices and the latest versions of Embedded Trust and C-Trust support all developers in rapidly achieving these emergent demands."



To help companies achieve the right level of security for their needs, IAR Systems and Secure Thingz offer the Security from Inception Suite, which is a unique set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications. More information about the complete security offering from IAR Systems and Secure Thingz is available at www.iar.com/security.

