Increased Research and Development Activities Driving Expansion of Global Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: TMR

- Hemophilia treatment drugs market is likely to show growth at a decent CAGR of around 5% during forecast period 2018-2026. Growing focus of industry leaders on development of novel drugs for hemophilia treatment will fuel market expansion

- The North America hemophilia treatment drugs market is foreseen to dominate during assessment period

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemophilia is a rare health condition in which an individual's blood is not able to clot normally due to lack of adequate blood-clotting factors. Enterprises working in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market are consistently focused on the development of novel and more efficient drugs. To achieve this motive, many players in this market are pouring investments in research and development activities.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global hemophilia treatment drugs market is estimated to show upward curve of revenues during the assessment period of 2018 to 2026. One of the important factors driving market growth is remarkable increase in number of hemophilia patients. This aside, towering demand for effective hemophilia treatment options from all across the globe is likely to boost the market expansion. Thus, the global hemophilia treatment drugs market is predicted to gain the valuation of around US$ 15,000 Mn by the end of assessment period.

Key Findings of Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market Report

The global hemophilia treatment drugs market is foreseen to demonstrate growth at 5% a CAGR during 2018-2026.

Thus, the market is likely to gather valuation of almost US$ 15,000 Mn by the end of 2026.

by the end of 2026. The total valuation of the market for hemophilia treatment drugs was approximately US$ 9,500 Mn in 2017.

in 2017. Of all product types, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is foreseen to hold major market share during 2018-2026.

In terms of products, the hemophilia A segment held lion's share of the hemophilia treatment drugs market in 2017.

Of all distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment was accounted for major market share in 2017.

The above-mentioned segment is estimated to maintain its leading position in the forthcoming years.

North America was dominant region in hemophilia treatment drugs market during 2017.

was dominant region in hemophilia treatment drugs market during 2017. The aforementioned region is foreseen to maintain its dominant position during forthcoming years.

Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global hemophilia treatment drugs market is predicted to show upward curve of revenue during assessment period of 2018 to 2026. This growth is attributed to ascending graph of demand for long-acting replacement therapies as well as non-factor therapies from the worldwide healthcare sector.

The government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to offer advanced treatment options for hemophilia patients. For instance, the Federal Government in the U.S. provides financial support for the nationwide network of hemophilia treatment centers (HTCs). This factor is pushing the growth of the hemophilia treatment drugs market in the region.

In addition to this, the regulatory authorities of many countries together with non-profitable organizations across the globe are organizing various campaigns to increase awareness about the early hemophilia screening of neonates. This factor is likely to push the hemophilia treatment drugs market growth in the forthcoming years.

Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market: Competitive Assessment

Major players operating in the hemophilia treatment drugs market are using diverse strategies to maintain their leading position in the market. Thus, they are growing focus on using various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

The list of important companies working in the hemophilia treatment drugs market includes Pfizer, Inc., Shire plc, Kedrion, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, CSL Behring, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The hemophilia treatment drugs market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates

Factor VIII



Factor IX



Others

Plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates

Factor VIII



Factor IX



Others

Others

Disease Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC countries



Rest of MEA

