Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fortinova Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556826-6943, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Fortinova Fastigheter AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its B class shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 19, 2020. The company has 2,750,000 A class shares and 30,385,140 B class shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: FNOVA B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 50 405 141 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014608915 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 209273 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556826-6943 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- 1 See prospectus. When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 19 up and including November 23, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 25 and 114 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.