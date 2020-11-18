Conscious Coliving and Art of Co Release The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0

Community building consultants Conscious Coliving and Art of Co have just published a holistic guide for community facilitators to help coliving communities develop and thrive.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Conscious Coliving and Art of Co are pleased to announce the release of The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0, authored by Naima Ritter Figueres, Head of Community and Wellbeing for Conscious Coliving, Matt Lesniak, Head of Impact and Innovation for Conscious Coliving and Gui Perdrix, expert community experience strategist and founder of Art of Co.

In addition, 15+ community experts from around the world contributed their insights and methodologies in the creation of this comprehensive guide to community building. The complete list of contributors can be found on The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0 download page.

Community facilitation is a trending topic, yet very few understand what it means and how to be an effective community facilitator. The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0 showcases methods and processes of how to build community within different spaces and environments. It offers readers the opportunity to:

Learn what community means, how it is measured and how it can be created;

Build community leveraging the role of the community facilitator (CF)

Identify and avoid major mistakes in the community building process

Enhance coliving space resident satisfaction, retention, and brand loyalty

These learnings and principles are not only valuable to coliving operators and community builders, but to any business or organisation that has community in its core value proposition.

"The facilitation of community is an art, but one that can be learned. After many months of co-creation, we are thrilled to share for free The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0 - Community Facilitation helps foster sharing, authentic connection, and opportunities for members to bring out the best in themselves and each other." - Naima Ritter Figueres, Head of Community and Wellbeing at Consciou Coliving

"A strong community experience is key to the long-term success of coliving spaces. We are confident The Community Facilitation Handbook v1.0 will offer you the right tools and mindset approach to facilitate a community that works for your space." ~ Gui Perdrix, Community Strategist and founder of Art of Co.

The Community Facilitiation Handbook v1.0 can be found available for free at https://www.consciouscoliving.com/the-community-facilitation-handbook/.

