JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Results of EGM

18 NOVEMBER 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited(the "Company")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the Resolution are set out in the Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 29 October 2020, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Defined terms in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as used in the Circular.

Shareholders should note that the approval of the Resolution by the Shareholders of the Company represents the satisfaction of one of the conditions to which the Secondary Sale was subject. There are however a small number of standard conditions precedent that are required to be satisfied before completion of the Secondary Sale can occur. It is anticipated that these outstanding conditions precedent will be satisfied, and accordingly the Secondary Sale is expected to complete, on or around 4 December 2020. The Company will provide a further update to the market in due course once completion of the Secondary Sale has taken place.

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Discretionary

(voted for) Percentage of votes cast forand discretionary Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 49,356,267 128 99.98% 10,780 0.02% 2,314

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford

FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 (212) 485 9410 Sam Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration

Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745001

Important Notice

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements relate to matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, policies and the development of its strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the investment performance, result of operations, financial condition, liquidity and policies of the Company and development of its strategies, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, each of the Company, the Investment Adviser and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligations to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein whether to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based or as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

