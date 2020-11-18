Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive schemes 2018 and 2019

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 November 2020 at 17:30

HELSINKI, Nov. 18, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- On 18 November, 2020 a total of 2,157 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive schemes 2018 and 2019 due to the termination of employment of key person.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 38,119 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 280,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

