Mark Pentecost Shares Insights on His Entrepreneurial Journey

Entrepreneurship is a path in which hard work and sacrifice are equally imperative. For Mark Pentecost, it's proven to be a fulfilling experience.

PALMETTO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Mark Pentecost's entrepreneurial story begins with a simple idea, sparked from the desire to earn an extra $500 a month to support his family. To do so, he pivoted his career as a high-school teacher and basketball coach to join the direct sales industry. After turning that desire for extra grocery money into a full-time income, Pentecost retired from teaching. Learning first-hand how entrepreneurship could change a family's future, he turned that love for the industry and passion to give others the same opportunity.



Mark Pentecost - It Works!

Now, nearly 20 years later, It Works! is still a successful and award-winning global brand that continues to grow, develop, and diversify with new retail trends. As Pentecost looks forward to the next chapter, now he seeks to inspire the new wave and generation of entrepreneurs and create change in the world where re-imagination and solutions are needed.

"As an entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, I have found one of the most important aspects of the profession to be the ability to take what is in your head and transform those ideas into reality. You need to have the grit to prove doubters wrong, reinvent yourself when necessary, and live life on the offense," said Pentecost, referring to his sports roots with coaching instincts still in play.

In the world of entrepreneurship, Pentecost shares that great value and inspiration also come with actively advocating for community and social impact causes - looking for areas of change. With philanthropy a core component of his DNA, The Pentecost Foundation strives to make a difference for countless movements including equal human rights, education, and research development for a cancer cure. Part of Pentecost's mission is to reimagine the world, and he challenges those around him to do so as well and have the confidence to execute against that vision.

A serial entrepreneur and business coach, Mark continues to dedicate time and effort into creating new ecosystems of businesses and jobs where there is both a strong need and sense of potential for new and innovative ideas. One such recent example is Pentecost's newest venture ImpactTV, an OTT streaming platform focused on delivering impactful curated content to entrepreneurs and families to feed their mind and soul with trust education and entertainment from live events to feature films and thought-provoking documentaries.

Although business trends have evolved in 2020 from retail to content viewing, Mark Pentecost continues to drive the charge within his industries for innovation. The secret? Pentecost maintains an edge to the curve with steadfast values, infectious confidence, and a dedication to fostering entrepreneurship to come.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001 and known for its fat-burning Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. Its innovative product line includes beauty, nutrition, and lifestyle products. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award and, in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide, and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom - It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

