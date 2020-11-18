Den 20 november 2019 gavs aktierna i Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till att Bolaget på grund av likviditetsbrist ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion. Den 23 mars 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget lämnat in en ansökan om konkurs till Stockholms tingsrätt. Den 25 mars 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att konkursansökan återkallats. Den 18 september 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Stockholms tingsrätt fastställt ett ackord i Bolagets företagsrekonstruktion. Den 21 september 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett bankavtal med Nordea, villkorat av ackordets lagakraftvinnande och Bolagets genomförande av en företrädesemission. Den 13 oktober 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att ackordet vunnit laga kraft och att företagsrekonstruktionen därmed avslutats. Den 13 november 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i en av Bolaget genomförd företrädesemissionen. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna (VRG B, ISIN-kod SE0000396822, orderboks-ID 946) i Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On November 20, 2019, the shares in Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status due to the fact that the Company because of liquidity shortage had applied for a judicial reorganization procedure. On March 23, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had submitted an application for bankruptcy to the Stockholm District Court. On March 25, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had withdrawn its application for bankruptcy. On September 18, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Stockholm District Court had approved a composition proposal in the Company's reorganization procedure. On September 21, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a banking agreement with Nordea, conditional on the composition agreement becoming legally binding and that the Company carries out a rights issue. On October 13, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the composition agreement had become legally binding and that the reorganization procedure thus was completed. On November 13, 2020, the Company published a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decidees that the observation status for the shares (VRG B, ISIN code SE0000396822, order book ID 946) in Venue Retail Group Aktiebolag shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.