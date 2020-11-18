Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named Marie-Louise (Malou) Huth as an Associate General Counsel for Legal Policy in the Office of the General Counsel (OGC). As an Associate General Counsel, Ms. Huth will provide legal advice to the Commission and SEC divisions and offices on a wide range of matters, with a particular emphasis on regulatory recommendations to the Commission from the Divisions of Investment Management and Trading and Markets.

Most recently, Ms. Huth served as the Chief Counsel for the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA), providing advice to the Chief Economist, DERA staff, and other division staff on the integration of economic analyses into Commission rulemakings and other Commission actions.

"We are thrilled to have Malou return to OGC. She is a tremendous attorney and will be a great asset to the Legal Policy group," said General Counsel Robert Stebbins.

Ms. Huth said, "I am truly honored to return to work with the dedicated and talented staff in the Office of General Counsel. I am excited to use my past experiences to help advance the Commission's mission in my new role. I also want to thank my colleagues in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis Office. My time collaborating with the excellent staff in DERA to support the Commission's mission through sound economic analysis and rigorous data analytics has been very rewarding."

Ms. Huth has been with the SEC in various roles since 2012. Prior to joining the DERA, Ms. Huth served as the Assistant General Counsel for Investment Management and Administrative Law in OGC, where she provided legal analysis and advice to the Commission and divisions and offices on issues concerning funds, investment advisers, and broker-dealers. She also served as Counsel to the Director of the Division of Trading and Markets and Special Counsel in TM's Office of the Chief Counsel, where she provided legal advice on rules affecting market participants and the operation of the securities markets. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Huth was in the litigation practice at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and clerked for the Honorable Timothy J. Savage in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Ms. Huth earned her J.D. magna cum laude from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. She graduated from the Olin School of Business, Washington University, with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.