Riksgälden: Sweden borrows SEK 13 billion for 25 years at 0.53 % yield

Sweden borrows SEK 13 billion for 25 years at 0.53 % yield

The Swedish National Debt Office raised SEK 13 billion at a yield of 0.53 per cent in the planned sale of a new 25-year government bond. The new bond has the longest maturity of the loans that make up Sweden's central government debt.

The total order book was about SEK 44.5 billion, including 55 separate investors. The bond was issued through a syndication, whereby joint lead managers carried out the transaction at terms approved by the Debt Office. The yield was set at 14 basis points below SEK mid swaps.

- With this 25-year bond we extend the yield curve for Swedish government bonds. We saw a wide interest from investors to participate in this introduction, paving the way for a successful sale and good terms for the government, says Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding.

Terms and conditions



Issuer Riksgäldskontoret (Swedish National Debt Office) Size SEK 13 billion Coupon 0.5 % Maturity date 2045-11-24 Price 99.299 % Yield 0.53 % Spread vs SEK mid swaps -14 basis points Joint lead managers Barclays, Danske Markets, Handelsbanken Markets, Natwest Markets, Nordea Markets, SEB, Swedbank

Distribution by investor type

Asset Managers 42 % Hedge Funds 24 % Banks 14 % Central banks and other official institutions 14 % Insurance / Pension Funds 6 %

Distribution by region

Sweden 29 % United Kingdom 28 % Other Nordics 21 % Other Europe 11 % North America 10 % Middle East 1 %

The Debt Office will offer switches to the 25-year bond in an auction on 11 December 2020. The terms of the switch auction will be announced on 20 November.

The previously longest Swedish government bond has a term to maturity of 19 years.

Contact

Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding, +46 8 613 45 68