New feature to roll out in Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. allowing families to get an easy update on their family's whereabouts by creating a free Life360 account

Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families worldwide, today announced a new collaboration that brings its leading family coordination services to Google Assistant-enabled devices, including Nest smart speakers, Smart Displays, and Android and iOS phones. Life360 members aged 13 and above in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, now have the ability to ask: "Hey Google, where's my family?" or "Hey Google, where's my family on Life360?" to get an update on their family's whereabouts, from at home or on the go, after linking their Life360 and Google accounts.

"Google Assistant helps people around the world stay productive and connected and our collaboration will make the Life360 experience available across mobile devices, smart speakers and Smart Displays," said Chris Hulls, CEO and founder of Life360. "This partnership underscores the importance of helping families stay connected, and we're excited to make it even more convenient for Life360 users to stay in touch with their loved ones."

The feature integration introduces an added layer of convenience to modern family safety. After creating a free Life360 account, users can ask "Hey Google, where's my family?" or "Hey Google, where's my family on Life360?" Google Assistant will present each family member's location, and users on Smart Displays and Android mobile will also see an interactive map. Members can also ask where one specific family member is located (e.g., Hey Google, where is Jane?") to learn an approximate address; or if driving, the street name with an ETA to home.

The new feature is powered by Life360's proprietary Smart RealTime (SRT) technology. SRT creates precise location data to provide an accurate, dependable and fast user experience, while being extremely battery efficient when the Life360 app is used on mobile devices.

"People around the globe turn to Google Assistant for help each day. We're excited to collaborate with Life360, giving families a seamless way to stay connected through a simple, voice-forward experience," said Brad Abrams, Group Product Manager, Google Assistant.

Visit www.life360.com to learn more about Life360. The Life360 app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

