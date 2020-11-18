SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On July 16, 2020, the Company received a Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the trademark LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY (the "Mark"). The Mark was registered under Registration Number 6,098,063 on July 7, 2020 on the Supplemental Register. The registration will be in effect for an initial term of ten years, expiring on July 7, 2030, with the option of renewing the registration for successive ten-year terms. Now that the Mark is registered, it is permitted to use indicia of registration (e.g. ®, or phrases such as "Reg. U.S. Pat. and T.M. Office").

On September 30, 2020, the Company was chosen by The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra ("Sitra"), as one of 39 inspiring circular economy solutions from around the globe during the World Circular Economy Forum Online ("WCEFonline"), September 29-30, 2020. Sitra compiled a list of inspiring circular economy innovations from around the world to inspire organizations and businesses to take part in the circular transition. The result is an extensive list containing 39 inspiring circular economy solutions. With examples from six continents, these solutions range from circular fashion to magnetic ink and from upcycling solar panel waste to podcasts and games demonstrating a circular economy in practice, including SusGlobal.

On November 12, 2020, the Company through its wholly-owned real property subsidiary, 1684567 Ontario Inc. ("1684567"), acquired the additional lands described in the share purchase agreement of 1684567 from May of 2019 (the "SPA") which includes a 6.60-acre licensed gravel pit and a .20-acre right of way totaling 6.8 acres of property (the "Property") located at 704 Phillipston Road, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. SusGlobal is now the owner of a 49-acre land parcel at its Belleville, Ontario facility and will continue producing its Earth's Journey® Organic Compost by processing 70,000 tonnes per annum of organic waste, with an additional 50,000 tonnes per annum organic waste processing and transfer site approved under the existing Environmental Compliance Approval (the "ECA") and Site Plan.

Revenue increased by 12.49% during the third quarter of 2020 to $439,507 compared to the third quarter of 2019 in the amount of $390,723, from increased business from the Company's organic waste processing and composting facility.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up for next year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to increase revenue and cash flow to fund further growth, increasing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $439,507.

Cost of sales of $307,665.

Operating expenses of $561,879 (GAAP), comprised of $258,796 of interest expenses, $102,769 of professional fees, $56,637 in directors' compensation, $51,812 of management compensation, $33,473 of foreign exchange income, and $125,338 of other expenses, including, office and administration, rent and occupancy, amortization of financing fees and other operating expenses.

Net loss of $429,046, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $16,670.

$5,321,974 in total assets at the end of the third quarter, with total liabilities of $9,796,346

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally including Earth's Journey® Organic Compost. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy® and Caring for Earth's Journey®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,028 $ 7,926 Restricted cash-funds held in trust - 467,798 Trade receivables 234,677 121,276 Government remittances receivable 7,267 38,578 Other receivables - 20,624 Inventory - 5,389 Prepaid expenses and deposits 36,625 46,028 Total Current Assets 283,597 707,619 Intangible Assets 255,322 237,271 Long-lived Assets, net 4,783,055 4,762,453 Total Assets $ 5,321,974 $ 5,707,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,187,497 $ 958,313 Government remittances payable 167,137 35,187 Accrued liabilities 741,996 487,592 Advance 61,805 3,255 Deferred revenue 4,573 9,239 Current portion of long-term debt 5,594,538 5,793,677 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 409,660 218,069 Convertible promissory notes 1,520,433 1,406,029 Loans payable to related party 48,731 - Total Current Liabilities 9,736,370 8,911,361 Long-term debt 59,976 - Total Long-term Liabilities 59,976 - Total Liabilities 9,796,346 8,911,361 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 79,372,643 (December 31, 2019- 51,784,504) shares issued and outstanding 7,940 5,180 Additional paid-in capital 8,628,336 7,450,091 Stock compensation reserve - 1,000,000 Accumulated deficit (12,963,987) (11,449,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,661) (209,792 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (4,474,372) (3,204,018 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,321,974 $ 5,707,343

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 439,507 $ 390,723 Cost of Sales Opening inventory - 24,738 Depreciation 133,467 105,990 Direct wages and benefits 90,475 71,347 Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance 52,652 24,053 Utilities 27,185 19,309 Outside contractors 3,886 17,824 307,665 263,261 Less: closing inventory - (27,538 ) Total cost of sales 307,665 235,723 Gross profit 131,842 155,000 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation - 85,000 Management compensation-fees 51,812 81,800 Marketing - 5,785 Professional fees 102,769 63,357 Interest expense and default payments 258,796 152,952 Office and administration 50,042 53,842 Rent and occupancy 32,420 33,024 Insurance 10,056 17,508 Filing fees 12,957 2,546 Amortization of financing costs 18,677 88,956 Directors' compensation 56,637 (14,648 ) Repairs and maintenance 1,186 4,219 Foreign exchange (income) loss (33,473) 9,064 Total operating expenses 561,879 583,405 Net Loss from operating activities (430,037) (428,405 ) Land option expired (424) - Net loss before deferred taxes recovery (430,461) (428,405 ) Deferred taxes recovery 1,415 - Net Loss (429,046) (428,405 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange loss (80,703) (25,828 ) Comprehensive loss $ (509,749) $ (402,577 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 69,871,179 43,082,783

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (429,046) $ (428,405 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 258,796 152,952 Depreciation and amortization 134,903 108,566 Stock-based compensation and shares issued for professional services - 85,000 Amortization of financing costs 18,677 88,956 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (16,670) $ 7,069

