The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone's lives in and outside of Puerto Rico. Through singers and other characters, Popular's new musical production "Somos música" tells stories that tie songs to scenes of moments caused by the pandemic. 'Somos música' will be broadcast on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. on the main channels in Puerto Rico and on the Internet through Somosmúsica.com.

"Making this year's music production was a great challenge for the team and the artists. We are infinitely grateful for the support they gave us and for having joined us despite the situation we are going through. We wanted to continue this tradition that has been ongoing for more than 27 years and that we know many families expect," said Teruca Rullán, Popular's first Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Artists like Natalia Jiménez, Tommy Torres, Pedro Capó, Ozuna, Ednita Nazario, Kany García, Myke Towers, Pirulo, Didi Romero, among others, participate in this production in which they share how this year has been for them. Through interviews, the artists explain the importance of music in their lives and how it has helped them deal with being apart from their loved ones and the public.

Production company Cinetrix is in charge of the production, along with its president Euskadys Burgos and its producer Lauri Vega. The direction was in the hands of Angel Traverso and Luis Amed Irizarry oversaw the musical aspect. Teruca Rullán and Natacha Vale were responsible for the general production and the script was written by Luis Gerard and Jorge González.

Adiela Marie is the production manager in charge of music, Helvia Irizarry is the production coordinator and Antonio Caraballo, José David Pérez, Diego Centeno and Josué Deprat are the music producers.

As in previous years, part of the funds raised will benefit the Fundación Banco Popular, which will destine them to schools and organizations with musical programs.

