Tekmovil Becomes Xiaomi's Official Distributor in the U.S., Making Its Stellar Ecosystem Products Accessible in the U.S. Market

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Tekmovil LLC, the official U.S. distributor of Xiaomi, announced beginning today the availability of a wide range of Xiaomi smart home products in the U.S. Xiaomi owns over 2,000 IoT and lifestyle products globally in categories such as: smart home appliances; TV & entertainment; wearables and mobility. The "MI" logo stands for "Mobile Internet", and the MI Home app transforms user's devices into a control center for the consumer's life. Select products will be available for purchase immediately online or offline at retailers nationwide.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, Xiaomi has become a global industry leader with more than 271 million devices connected to its IoT platform in over 200+ countries. With innovation at its core, Xiaomi has received more than 14,000 granted patents and over 400 ID awards worldwide.

Consumers are working and studying from home more than ever, and Xiaomi products complement and enhance this experience with smart home devices. Popular items include Mi TV Stick; Mi Smart Compact Projector, Mi Wireless Charging Pad, Mi Smart Plug, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p, Redmi 18W Fast Charge Power Bank 20,000mAh and the Mi Bedside Lamp which is voice controlled. The Mi STEM Robots bring kids and parents together while they build and learn from home.

"U.S. consumers are looking for smart and innovative technology that adds value in every area of their lives. We are excited to showcase MI products by Xiaomi products. We have found a formula that consumers want," said Claudia Rodriguez, Founder and COO of Tekmovil, Xiaomi's authorized distribution partner in 14 countries that now includes the U.S.

Xiaomi products can be purchased through Xiaomishop.us and many authorized national retailer partners including: Amazon.com; Walmart.com; B8TA.com and B8TA's retail locations nationwide, and is also coming to B&H Photo and many more online and retail locations soon.

More about Tekmovil

Tekmovil LLC is a multinational consumer distribution company headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in 14 countries across three regions. Tekmovil LLC specializes in global products, operations, logistics, operator relationships, e-commerce, and consumer retail product sales.

At Tekmovil, we believe in the potential of global connectivity, we are convinced that there are no borders, so we trust and bet on our company as a fundamental engine to bring the best technology available to everyone. Tekmovil: Taking Mobile Tech to New Frontiers.

