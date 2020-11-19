Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 03:28
Chinese love 'Xiaokang', but what is it

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news reported by China Daily:

People who follow Chinese news will often find the phrase Xiaokang. It's not a nickname like Xiao Wang. It's actually a goal, a development goal that encapsulates Chinese people's aspirations for a better life.

Where did the term originate from? Who first popularized the term in its current usage? Why is it of such a profound significance for China's development over the years?

Watch the video to learn about it.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLN38tmWqTo

