

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) presented its Roadmap 2025 at its 2020 Capital Market Day. The Schaeffler Group sees a significant opportunity for growth in the hydrogen sector.



At the Capital Market Day, Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said that the Roadmap 2025 does not mark any radical change in strategic direction.



The company said it is pursuing an integrated approach across all divisions, functions, and regions. The objective is to achieve CO2-neutral production operations from 2030 onwards.



The company highlighted the high volumes of incoming orders in the electric mobility sector, which amounted to 4 billion euros in 2019 and over 1 billion euros in the first half of 2020. The annual electric mobility order intake target for the period up to and including 2021 is 1.5 billion euros - 2 billion euros, while the target for the period after that is an average of around 2 billion euros -3 billion euros per year.



The medium-term targets for 2025 for the Automotive Aftermarket division are to generate constant-currency revenue growth that is on average higher than global GDP growth, and an EBIT margin before special items of 13-15 percent, with the lower end of that range being reached by 2023 at the latest.



Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial, said that global industrial production in 2020 was expected to be down from the prior year by at least 8 percent. Growth is negative in all regions except China, he said. A return to pre-pandemic growth levels is not expected until 2022.



As medium-term targets for 2025, the Industrial division is aiming for revenue growth in constant currency terms that on average exceeds the growth in global industrial production, and an EBIT margin before special items of 12-14 percent, with the lower end of that range to be achieved by 2023 at the latest.



