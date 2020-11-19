TOKYO, Nov 19, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been chosen for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), the world's leading Socially Responsible Investment (SRI)(1) index. This is the 21st time for Fujitsu to have been included in this index since its creation in 1999.DJSI World is a stock index offered cooperatively by US-based S&P Dow Jones Indices that selects companies for their excellent sustainability, based on an analysis from the perspective of governance and economics, the environment, and society. Annually, 2,500 companies are eligible globally for this designation, and the top 10% of businesses per industry are chosen from the perspective of sustainability. Including Fujitsu, 323 companies were selected for DJSI World in 2020, 39 of which were Japanese companies.Fujitsu achieved high evaluations in the IT services & Internet Software and Services industry group on the basis of its environmental initiatives, such as "Environmental Reporting" and "Climate Strategy", and its efforts related to the area of society, including its "Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy" and "Human Rights" initiatives.Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from the perspective of the environment, society, and governance (ESG) in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way-"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"-and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.(1) Socially Responsible Investment (SRI)A method of investing that, in addition to the usual investment on the basis of financial analysis, also values a company's social responsibility and contributions to society, the environment, and corporate governance. http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/csr/vision/sri/index.htmlAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.