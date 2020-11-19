The global cellular M2M value-added services (VSD) market size is poised to grow by USD 76.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

One of the key drivers for the cellular M2M market is the growing demand for connectivity. This demand is encouraging the M2M service operators to enable a capable cellular and satellite network infrastructure. The aviation sector is highly reliant on SatCom connectivity for automated flight operations and on-board Wi-Fi or mobile usage to cater to the increasing customer demand. The installation and deployment of satellite terminals such as IP Voyager on any vehicle with its tracking antenna to track satellite signals during movement. This increasing demand for connectivity will significantly fuel the cellular M2M VAS market growth during 2020-2024.

Report Highlights:

The major cellular M2M value-added services market growth is driven by the consumer electronics market, which is due to the rising adoption of cellular broadband networks in households and the trend among consumers to use smart connected devices among consumers.

Europe was the largest cellular M2M value-added services market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles

The global cellular M2M value-added services market is fragmented. Aeris Communications Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cellular m2m value-added services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the cellular M2M value-added services market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Digital signage in the M2M retail sector will be a Key Market Trend

Digital Signage is used to improve customer engagement by sending targeted advertisements based on customer information, including location, gender, and age. This service is also used by retailers across the globe to offer users vital information about their new product launches, the latest additions to product lines, and discounts. These factors including the real-time information providing will be a key trend that will help in the growth of the global cellular m2m value-added services during the forecast period.

Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cellular M2M value-added services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cellular M2M value-added services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cellular M2M value-added services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellular M2M value-added services market vendors

