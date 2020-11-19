Technavio has been monitoring the orthodontic services market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.05 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report 2020 2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006172/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthodontic Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of about 11%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 24.05 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd., Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, ENJOY Dental, Integrated Dental Holdings, Joinway Dental Clinic, Pacific Dental Services, Q M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., and Sunny Dental Care
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- The rise in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products is one of the major factors driving the market. However, factors such as the high cost of orthodontic services and devices and the lack of reimbursement restraints the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
- The North America region will contribute 43% of market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abano Healthcare Group Ltd., Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd., Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, ENJOY Dental, Integrated Dental Holdings, Joinway Dental Clinic, Pacific Dental Services, Q M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd., and Sunny Dental Care are some of the major market participants. Outsourcing of orthodontic products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Orthodontic Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Orthodontic Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Service
- Fixed Orthodontic Services
- Removable Orthodontic Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45508
Orthodontic Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The orthodontic services market report covers the following areas:
- Orthodontic Services Market Size
- Orthodontic Services Market Trends
- Orthodontic Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost as one of the prime reasons driving the Orthodontic Services Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Orthodontic Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist orthodontic services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the orthodontic services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the orthodontic services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthodontic services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dental clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Fixed orthodontic services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Removable orthodontic services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.
- Apollo White Dental Pvt. Ltd.
- Burlingame Dental Arts
- Coast Dental Services LLC
- ENJOY Dental
- Integrated Dental Holdings
- Joinway Dental Clinic
- Pacific Dental Services
- Q M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd.
- Sunny Dental Care
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006172/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/