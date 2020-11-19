Technavio has been monitoring the honeycomb packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 668.46 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report 2020 2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006175/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Honeycomb Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type (Interior packaging, Exterior packaging, Pallets packaging, and Others), which is the leading segment in the market?

Interior packaging is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing Internet penetration in developing countries is one of the major trends in the market

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of about 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 668.46 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

American Containers Inc., Cascades Inc., Corint Group, DS Smith Plc, Honicel Nederland BV, IPC Industrial Packaging Corp., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Taylor Packaging Ltd., and YOJ pack-kraft.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising electronics market is one of the major factors driving the market. However, factors such as the growing demand for alternatives restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 31% of market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Containers Inc., Cascades Inc., Corint Group, DS Smith Plc, Honicel Nederland BV, IPC Industrial Packaging Corp., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Taylor Packaging Ltd., and YOJ pack-kraft are some of the major market participants. The rising electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Honeycomb Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Honeycomb Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Type Interior Packaging Exterior Packaging Pallets Packaging Others

Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45517

Honeycomb Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The honeycomb packaging market report covers the following areas:

Honeycomb Packaging Market Size

Honeycomb Packaging Market Trends

Honeycomb Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing Internet penetration in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Honeycomb Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Honeycomb Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist honeycomb packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the honeycomb packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the honeycomb packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of honeycomb packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Interior packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exterior packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pallets packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Paperboard Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Containers Inc.

Cascades Inc.

Corint Group

DS Smith Plc

Honicel Nederland BV

IPC Industrial Packaging Corp.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Taylor Packaging Ltd.

YOJ pack-kraft

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006175/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/