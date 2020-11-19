The DJSI is a globally renowned independent benchmark that measures company performance across material economic, environmental and social criteria. Following a best-in-class approach, the DJSI recognizes companies across all industries that outperform their peers in sustainability metrics.

For 2020, SGS received a score of 83/100. While not in first place this year, we remain leaders in Environmental and Social and earned one of the highest industry scores in Governance and Economic criteria.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "Sustainability is an integral part of SGS's Group strategy and it is reassuring that it is now acknowledged as a key driver for the TIC industry. We congratulate the leaders this year and, having led the DJSI World and European indices for the past six years, we will continue our efforts towards best-in-class sustainability performance for 2021. This is closely aligned to our purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world for employees, customers, shareholders and for society at large."

