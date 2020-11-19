

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.L) reported profit before tax of £26 million for the 6-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to £225 million last year, hit by lower demand in Clean Air and major impairment and restructuring charges of £78 million.



Underlying profit before tax declined 53% to £109 million from £231 million in the prior year period, primarily affected by Clean Air.



On a per share basis, reported earnings plunged 87% to 12.3 pence from 91.8 pence reported in the same period last year, reflecting lower reported operating profit and higher net finance charges. Underlying earnings decreased 50% to 47.7p per share from 95.8p per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the period improved 2% £6.98 billion from £6.82 billion generated a year ago, driven by higher average precious metal prices.



Underlying sales declined 20%, primarily driven by weaker demand in Clean Air. Sales in Efficient Natural Resources and New Markets also declined whilst Health grew.



