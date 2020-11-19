New name reflects evolution of integrated drug discovery and development service offerings

MercachemSyncom today announced that it will change its name and operate under the registered trade name of Symeres.

The new name reflects the strategic evolution of the company, with the growth of integrated drug discovery and development services, which complement the company's strong reputation in synthetic discovery and development chemistry. Recent examples of this evolution include the acquisition of ADME-Tox provider Admescope in November 2020 and strategic alliances integrating our services with high-quality CROs in the fields of in vitro biology, biophysics, and structural biology.

The name Symeres (derived from Sy-ncom Me-rcachem res-research) and accompanying tagline "making molecules matter" are derived from the experience and success of the Syncom and Mercachem legacy organizations and their core strengths in innovative research.

Dr. Eelco Ebbers, CEO of Symeres, added, "The evolution of MercachemSyncom into Symeres is representative of the continuing expansion of the organization and our move into integrated solutions for drug discovery and development services, alongside our strong chemistry-centric services. The most recent example being our acquisition of Admescope. We look forward to continuing our journey with our clients around the world under our new identity, without forgetting the core values of quality, integrity, transparency, and innovation that got us to where we are today."

About Symeres

Symeres, formerly MercachemSyncom, is the leading mid-sized European contract research organization offering innovative chemistry, medicinal chemistry, ADME, early process research services, and GMP production to accelerate the drug discovery and development process in a flexible and cost-effective way. Symeres also offers integrated drug-discovery services from hit to clinic via multiple-platform strategic alliances under a single MSA. Working for many pharmaceutical and biotech companies throughout the world, Symeres is recognized for its high-quality products and services and its unprecedented problem-solving capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.symeres.com.

