ITC Secure (ITC), the leading managed security services provider (MSSP) and specialist cyber advisory firm, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner status. Through this, ITC joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide.

By achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status, ITC demonstrates expertise at the highest level of Microsoft technologies and business performance. Furthermore, as a Microsoft Gold certified partner, ITC unlocks access to the latest technology products and services, training opportunities, and an extensive partner network it can leverage to meet customer needs and enable success.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive, ITC Secure said "to achieve Gold Partner status in the timeframe that we did is a huge achievement for our business and will propel us to the next level. Our deeper working relationship with Microsoft will allow us to transfer further benefits onto our customers, enabling them to maximise on their investments."

This achievement follows the recently launched Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service which leverages Microsoft technologies Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The addition of Gold Partner status is part of the ongoing investment ITC is making into its portfolio of services powered by the Microsoft security stack, offering customers fully cloud-native solutions that bring increased flexibility and scalability to deployment, management and price.

"Our customers gain the visibility and assurance that cyber threats are prioritised, managed and contained. Pioneered by our world-class security analysts, we empower them with the most powerful tools available, so our customers are protected, informed and online 24/7," added Robbertse.

About ITC Secure:

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation.

ITC's cyber advisors support customers from London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices.

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com LinkedIn: ITC Secure Twitter: @ITC_secure

