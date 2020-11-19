

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 32.9 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2020 compared to 82.9 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 28.8 pence compared to 56.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 57.4 million pounds from 104.6 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 42.7 pence compared to 77.6 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 335.3 million pounds compared to 401.7 million pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue declined 4%, for the fiscal year.



The Board has decided to resume dividend payments and recommend a final dividend for fiscal 2020 of 11.4 pence per share. It will be paid on 16 February 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 November 2020. The Board chose not to declare an interim dividend, so the total dividend for the year ended 30 September 2020 is 11.4 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de