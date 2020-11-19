

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported that its total group sales for the third-quarter of 20/21 were 3.46 billion pounds, up 17.2% or 17.6% in constant currency. Group like-for-like sales were up 17.4%.



Third-quarter group e-commerce sales grew 153%.



The fourth-quarter Group like-for-like sales (to 14 November 2020) were up 12.6%, largely reflecting the impact of more recent temporary lockdown measures.



In UK & Ireland, total sales were up $21.5% in constant currencies; like-for-like sales were up 19.9% in constant currencies.



In France, total sales for the third-quarter were up 16.6% in constant currencies, like-for-like sales rose 19.2% in constant currencies.



The company anticipates that fiscal year 20/21 adjusted profit before tax will include about 175 million pounds of temporary cost savings, net of any one-off COVID-related costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KINGFISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de