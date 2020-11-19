Moody's announced today that it has appointed Emilie Mazzacurati as Global Head of Moody's Climate Solutions. In this newly-established role, Ms. Mazzacurati will oversee the climate solutions suite within Moody's ESG Solutions Group, a new business unit formed earlier this year to serve the growing global demand for ESG and climate analytics. Ms. Mazzacurati will report to Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions.

"As global awareness and recognition of the financial risks posed by climate change increase, Moody's is committed to meeting market needs for forward-looking, science-driven climate analytics that help advance a resilient financial system, responsible capitalism, and the greening of the economy," said Ms. Blackman. "Emilie's extensive climate expertise will be vital to our continued development of climate solutions and to ensuring that Moody's is a leading voice in this important area."

As part of its climate solutions suite, Moody's ESG Solutions provides risk measurement and evaluation tools to understand, quantify and manage climate risks for physical and transition risk, informing due diligence and risk disclosure in line with the recommendations from the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Climate risk analytics from Moody's ESG Solutions are also integrated into Moody's Analytics risk management tools, translating climate risk exposure into financial impact and credit risk metrics for banks, insurers, and investors. Similarly, the group's climate data and insights are increasingly being leveraged in Moody's Investors Service credit analysis. By offering data and analytics across asset classes, including listed and unlisted companies, real estate, infrastructure, sovereigns and municipalities, Moody's ESG Solutions supports the integration of climate-related risks into financial decision-making and risk management.

Moody's ESG Solutions climate offerings build on the award-winning physical climate risk analytics from Four Twenty Seven, a leading provider of climate risk data and market intelligence, founded by Ms. Mazzacurati in 2012. Moody's acquired a majority stake in Four Twenty Seven in 2019 and recently took full ownership. Moody's climate solutions suite also leverages data from V.E, a Moody's affiliate with expertise in transition risk, ESG, and corporate disclosures.

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

