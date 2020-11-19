Institute for Real Growth Announces 'IRG100' Selected Participants for IRG CMO Leadership Program 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Real Growth (IRG) today announces the 'IRG100' - the list of the 100 Chief Marketing Officers and other senior growth leaders selected for its 2021 IRG100 Leadership Program.

This year's 'IRG100' includes board members and senior growth leaders from Adidas, CVS Health, DoorDash, EY, GSK, IKEA, Mondelez, P&G, Volkswagen, and HSBC.

The IRG100 Leadership Program helps leaders drive more humanized growth by connecting them to peers, experts, and best practices. The program includes 20 online work sessions and concludes with the IRG summit in Cannes, June 2021.

"The IRG program is unique because 100 of the world's leading CMOs and growth leaders learn and collaborate in an environment of mutual trust, fully focused on their personal and business growth journey," says Frank van den Driest, IRG Founder.

"The collective wisdom of the participants, infused with IRG research and expertise, applied to actual business and leadership growth opportunities, makes for a powerful and very practical mix," adds Marc de Swaan Arons, IRG Founder.

The 'IRG100' - list of this year's invited leaders can be found below. More information, including the participant bios, can be found at www.instituteforrealgrowth.com/IRG2021-participants.html

The Institute for Real Growth is a not-for-profit and independent organization supported by WPP, Facebook, Google, Salesforce, Kantar, LinkedIn, the NYUSchool of Professional Studies (NYUSPS), the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, the Exetor Group and Spencer Stuart.

The program curriculum is based on interviews with over 650 senior business leaders, 3,500 on-line survey contributions from 73 countries, and a behavioral analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data from 3 million members.

For more information, and to apply for next year's IRG100 Leadership Program, please visit www.instituteforrealgrowth.com

The IRG100 Leadership Program 2021 participants are:

-Adriana Rius, Head of Brand & Communications LATAM at 3M Company

-Akshat Pipersenia, Director, Revenue Management at Unilever

-Alberto Levy, Global CMO at Grupo Bimbo

-Allyson Witherspoon, CMO US at Nissan

-Andisa Ntsubane, CMO at Old Mutual

-Andrew Deering, Global Director Skin Health at Colgate-Palmolive

-Andrew Balint, VP Marketing, ANZ at Afterpay

-Andrew Monu, Director, Marketing at LinkedIn

-Ann Boza-Lobo, VP Marketing at IBM

-Arifa Sheikh, Partner Consulting Division at Kantar

-Ash Tailor, VP Global Brand & Marketing at Legoland

-Brad Watt, Chief Learning Officer at Colgate-Palmolive

-Bryan Rakowski, Head of Global Brands at Mondelez

-Caroline Hudack, Former Regional Marketing Director at Airbnb

-Carrie Klotz, CMO at Kaplan North America

-Carrie Timms, VP Global Media at Unilever

-Cedric Olibet, General Manager Innovation Accelerator at Colgate-Palmolive

-Charlotte Robinson, Global Head of Brand Planning at de Beers Group

-Cheng Hung (Brian) Hui, Head of Customers and Marketing at HSBC

-Cindy Tervoort, CEO Beerwulf at Heineken

-Damon Burrell, SVP, Corporate Marketing, NA at The Estee Lauder Companies

-Diego Recalde, Marketing VP at Coca-Cola

-Drew Otoo, VP Global Marketing at Merck

-Emma Botton, Group Marketing Communications Director at Tesco

-Fabio Valiante, Partner Consulting Division at Kantar

-Federico Salvitti, CMO at Rulex

-Frank Haresnape, CMO at Pepsi-Lipton

-Frans-Jan van Rongen, Global VP Branding & Marketing EMEA at Wavin

-Gail Horwood, CMO North America at Kellogg

-Heather Stewart, GD, Global Media and Marketing Services at General Motors

-Jamie Bothwell, Head of Marketing EMEA at DocuSign

-Jay Lister, Director Consumer Insights at Adidas

-Jean Paul Laurent, Founder & CEO at Unspoken Smiles

-JelinaWan, Regional Marketing VP at Mars

-Jennifer Saenz, President- Global Foods Group at PepsiCo

-Jon Halvorson, VP Consumer Experience at Mondelez

-Jon Suarez-Davis, SVP, Marketing Strategy & Innovation at Salesforce

-Juan Manuel Hoyos, Global Head Brand and Engagement at Nissan

-Julie Yufe, Head of Growth Markets, Europe at AB InBev

-Kara Reiff, VP Marketing Transformation at Mars

-Kate Mackie, Global GTM Director at EY

-Katie McAlister, CMO at TUI

-Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, VP Marketing at DoorDash

-Konstantinos Delialis, VP Infant at Kraft Heinz

-Kuo-Hi Lee, Head of Project House at Volkswagen China

-Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, CMO, UK & Ireland at L'Oréal

-Lina Githuka, Managing Director at Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd

-Lorraine Barber-Miller, Chief Marketing & E-commerce Officer at Philips

-Luca Zerbini, Managing Partner at Peak Point

-Lucy Litwack, Owner & CEO at Coco de Mer

-Luiz Arruda, CMO Officer at Porto Seguro

-Luiz Barros, Global Marketing VP, Data & Media at AB InBev

-Marcus Denison-Smith, Marketing Director at Caffè Nero

-Marissa Solis, SVP, Core Brands, Media, Partnerships at PepsiCo - Frito Lay

-Mark Evans, Managing Director, Marketing & Digital at Direct Line Group

-Marla Skiko, US & Global Head of Media at Ford

-Meredith Herman, VP Global Marketing Service at GSK

-Michelle Kehily, Global Head of Digital Marketing at Merck

-Michelle Klein, VP Global Business & Customer at Facebook

-Mike Collinson, Sr. Director, Brand & Customer Experience & IT at Mazda Canada

-Mike Romoff, Head of Global Agency and Channel Sales at LinkedIn

-Murat Zengin, CMO Officer at Opet

-Oya Canbas, Consumer Health GM for UK & Ireland at Bayer

-Özgur Süslü, CMO at Tofas

-Patricia Corsi, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at Bayer Consumer Care

-Peter Wright, CMO at IKEA

-Peter Zillig, Director Brand & Marketing Communications Ford of Europe at Ford

-Rafael Narvaez Gil, Chief Marketing and R&D Officer at Mars

-Raquelle Zuzarte, VP at the Washington Post

-Rianne Meijerman, Head of Consumer Marketing at Philips

-Rudolph Wilson, Global CMO Officer at SC Johnson

-Scott Gregory, VP Rx and Health Services Marketing at CVS Health

-Sean Summers, CMO at Mercado Libre

-Sebastian Micozzi, SVP Digital & Transformation at Bacardi Global Brands

-Shuvadip Banerjee, VP Marketing Services at ITC Limited

-Siew Ting Foo, Global VP at HP Inc

-Simon Walsh, COO Retail Annuities at New York Life Insurance Company

-Sook Hee Roh, VP H&A Marketing at LG Electronics Inc

-Sophie Mouligneau, CMO at Total Direct Energie

-Steven Young, CMO at Poshmark

-Sue Allchurch, Chief Outreach and Engagement at UN Global Compact

-Sylvia Mulinge, CCO at Safaricom PLC

-Taide Guajardo, VP Brand, Europe at Proctor & Gamble

-Tamara Rogers, CMO at GSK

-Tariq Hassan, CMO at Petco

-Tifenn Dano Kwan, CMO at Dropbox

-Tina Beuchler, Global Head of Media at Nestlé Nutrition S.A.

-Victoria Southern, Marketing Director at Kerry Foods

-Waqas Ahmed, Founder at the DaVinci Network

-Will Rossetti, Director of Analytics and Interactions at Lloyds Bank

-Wojciech Halarewicz, VP Communications & Public Affairs at Mazda

-Xu Chao Lin, CMO at Globalegrow

-Zena Arnold, Global Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Kimberly-Clark

-Zeynep Demirkol, Group Director at Turk Ekonomi Bankasi

-Zeynep Yalim-Uzun, CMO at Arcelik Group

Press Contact:

Leanne Rathore

Phone: +31639231176

Email: Leanne@instituteforrealgrowth.com

