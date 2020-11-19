The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in world energy demand", says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market size to grow by USD 4.66 billion during the period 2020-2024".

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.45%.

In 2019, a majority of the demand for industrial wastewater treatment equipment came from the manufacturing industry.

The market growth will be significant in the manufacturing end-user segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

59% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Market growth in APAC will be driven by factors such as advances in industrial wastewater treatment technology, increasing demand for water reuse, and depleting freshwater resources.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for industrial wastewater treatment equipment in APAC.

Notes:

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented End-user (Manufacturing, Energy, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Xylem Inc.

