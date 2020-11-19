

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):



-Earnings: -$91 million in Q3 vs. $2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$60 million or -$0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.79 per share -Revenue: $3.99 billion in Q3 vs. $5.17 billion in the same period last year.



