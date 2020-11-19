The material handling equipment telematics market is expected to grow by USD 2.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will not be majorly impacted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing focus on the improvement of infrastructure and the rise in the number of smart cities are increasing the adoption of material handling equipment telematics. In addition, factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization will present immense opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

The increase in construction activities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The construction industry is growing rapidly across countries such as the US, China, and India. Governments in these countries are making significant investments in both the public and private sectors to construct new facilities and upgrade existing facilities. This has increased the demand for material handling equipment, which, in turn, is driving the demand for material handling equipment telematics.

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market witnessed an increased demand for telematics for trucks. This is due to the extensive use of trucks for the transportation of goods and materials in and out of storage areas, manufacturing locations, or loading docks. The market growth in the trucks segment will be significant in the trucks segment during the forecast period.

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rising demand for cranes and aerial work platforms in the construction and industrial sectors will be crucial in driving the growth of the material handling equipment telematics market in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

