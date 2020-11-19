YUI.Finance.ltd: YUI FINANCE - The Story of Setting Benchmarks

TALLIN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / The YUI Finance project was listed on Uniswap on 17th November 2020. After listing on the Uniswap platform and its liquidity locked for 6 months, the project has also successfully listed on Bilaxy, Coingecko, CoinMarketCap and Blockfolio. Furthermore, the team behind YUI Finance is happy to inform users that we have entered into a partnership with Dextools ( https://www.dextools.io/app/ ) and Ferrum Network (https://bit.ly/35HVnUs) to further scale the project and make staking accessible to members of our community.

People are all not unaware of the challenges that businesses and entrepreneurs alike face in their attempt to source for funding to scale their business interest. Among others, some of the challenges confronting the average business person out there are credit rating, high interest rates, high default rates, and rising cost of supplies.

While different governments of the world are striving to mitigate these identified challenges, a bunch of entrepreneurs still find it difficult to access loans to scale their businesses. The YUI Finance project is here to address these challenges and also liberate loan seekers from the stronghold of our present-day financial institutions.

YUI Finance is offering the YUI token, the native currency of the YUI Finance network, as an alternative for businesses to access loans. The sales finished with excellent outcome reaching the 97% of our hardcap, which is amongst the BIGGEST turnout in recent times for any project.

YUI Finance made history after listing, by shooting to number one spot on Dextools. 24 hours after, the company achieved a $4M milestone in volume.

At the close of sales and after listing, YUI Finance burnt 2 categories of tokens: hence, our total supply is now 27.7K. The categories of tokens burnt are unsold tokens and the 100 tokens allocated for marketing purposes. YUI Finance is 100% public and audited by the world's famous Blockchain Consilium. The company has also released the YUI Finance platform where people can stake their coins to earn a decent interest on their investment.

Key Points:

The YUI Finance project continues to set benchmarks with getting listed WITHIN 24 hours at CMC, Gecko, and Blockfolio. While closed the sale highly successfully with reaching 97% of the hardcap!

About YUI FINANCE

YUI Finance is a blockchain-powered project that seeks to disrupt the current staking system that has perpetually denied entrepreneurs access to funding to scale their businesses. With YUI Finance, people do not need a collateral to get funding for their business.

YUI Finance also has a demo platform where investors can stake their cryptos for a decent profit. The team behind YUI Finance is made up of highly intellectual individuals who have a robust knowledge of the crypto and finance industry.

