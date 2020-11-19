GoooGreen Inc.: Former Public Relations Manager at McDonald's Corporation Mario Flores to Lead Public Relations Efforts

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high-quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that it has selected Mario Flores and his agency Sportivo for public relations support as the growth of online gaming continues to explode. Mario will be at the helm bringing nearly 30 years of communications experience that includes work for some of the world's most recognized and respected brands including Nike, UFC, Red Bull, adidas, Hurley, EA, and sports teams Los Angeles Football Club and Phoenix Suns. Prior to forming Sportivo, Mario was public relations manager at fast-food giant McDonald's Corporation.

VegasWINNERS legendary founder and CEO Wayne Allyn Root stated "Mario brings tremendous knowledge and relationship depth in sports and propelling world-class brands with groundbreaking public relations campaigns. He'll put that expertise to work for us as we continue to develop our products and provide customers with the best gaming handicapping in the market."

Sportivo Co-Founder and President Mario Flores stated, "We've seen the growth of this business sector over the course of the last few years including legalized wagering on sports. With our many years of experience, we intend to bring VegasWINNERS into the national spotlight of online gaming, sports and beyond. As a huge sports fan myself, I'm thrilled to be part of the VegasWINNERS team to help them with continued growth."

Leveraging their media relations expertise and relationships, Sportivo will lead the public relations campaign to capitalize on key sports moments including weekly NFL matchups, NFL playoffs, Super Bowl, March Madness and more by leveraging the knowledge of Wayne Allyn Root and his group of world champion handicappers. Sportivo will oversee the distribution of company news and more.

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national pastimes for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing States to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT SPORTIVO

Launched in 2003 as one of a few sports-focused public relations agencies to emerge in the explosive U.S. Latino marketing field, today Sportivo (derivative: sports and deportivo) helps sports and lifestyle brands connect with the country's largest minority group, with a sharp focus on the Latino male consumer. Through strategic marketing and communications, Sportivo connects consumer brands, sports properties and athletes with strategic opportunities aimed at U.S. Latino consumers. For further information, please see http://sportivo.us/.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mario Flores

Sportivo

President/Co-Founder

323-314-1818

mario.flores@sportivo.us

SOURCE: GoooGreen Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617446/Former-Public-Relations-Manager-at-McDonalds-Corporation-Mario-Flores-to-Lead-Public-Relations-Efforts