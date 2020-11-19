Now includes clients using Aarch64 (Arm 64-Bit) architectures

Azul, provider of the world's most trusted open source Java platform, and Payara Services Ltd (Payara), provider of best in class Jakarta EE and MicroProfile compatible supported application servers,today announced that it has extended its agreement to ship Azul's Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK with Payara Platform Enterprise as part of the included support services of Payara Server and Payara Micro. This ensures that Payara Enterprise includes the most secure builds of OpenJDK, supports clients with more versions of Java and reduces clients' infrastructure costs while increasing their development flexibility free of complicated license commitments to Oracle.

As part of the agreement extension, Azul will also provide Zulu Enterprise builds of Open JDK for Payara Enterprise Server on the AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) architecture, to meet recent Payara customer requests to support Aarch64-based AWS instances.

"With Azul as our partner, we deliver a fully-supported open source platform for production MicroProfile and Jakarta EE applications with Payara Enterprise, backed by Azul's award-winning support organization," said Steve Millidge, Payara founder and technical director. "Both Payara and Azul are committed to open source Java-based technology. We found it easy to seamlessly incorporate Azul's Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK 7, 8, 11 and beyond with Payara Server and Payara Micro, enabling us to provide Enterprise customers with a secure and stable application platform from the JVM on up."

Payara Platform Enterprise is stable, supported software designed for mission-critical systems in production and containerized Jakarta EE and MicroProfile applications. Payara Enterprise customers include BMW Group, Rakuten, iTAC Software, and Hyperwallet, among other global enterprises.Azul Zulu Enterpriseis a 100% open source, fully standards-compliant Java Development Kit (JDK) and runtime platform with flexible pricing and support plans, no proprietary licenses or field of use restrictions, timely security updates, and the industry's best support.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Payara," said Scott Sellers, Azul president and CEO. "Both organizations share a total commitment to open source, security and the best customer support. We are honored that Payara continues to include Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK in their offerings, including now supporting AArch64 (Arm 64-bit) architectures."

One customer set to benefit is Rekryteringsmyndigheten, the Swedish Defence Recruitment agency. Payara Platform Enterprise users since 2017, the company runs recruitment for the Swedish Armed Forces.

"Rekryteringsmyndigheten is planning to migrate to Payara 5 and Azul's Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK 8 before the end of the year," said Jan Nielsson, IT Architect at Rekryteringsmyndigheten "Key to our decision was the promise of long-term support for both products and the guarantee of compatibility between Payara and the Azul JDK. The partnership of the two businesses is therefore beneficial to us, and will contribute to the security and stability of our Enterprise Java deployments now and well into the future."

Customers such as Rekryteringsmyndigheten who take advantage of Zulu Enterprise builds of OpenJDK, incorporated into all distributions of the Payara Enterprise Edition, will enjoy the following features and benefits:

Support for major Java SE releases for at least 10 years, providing more stability and control for the business;

Support and security updates for Java 7, 8, 11, and beyond;

Access to fully certified and fully supported Zulu binaries;

Critical Patch Updates (CPU) and Patch Set Updates (PSU) for all supported Zulu versions;

Ability to raise support tickets for any Zulu Enterprise issue.

To request a Payara Platform Enterprise download for your production environment, visit https://www.payara.fish/page/payara-enterprise-downloads/. More information about Payara Enterprise is available at https://www.payara.fish/enterprise/.

Zulu builds are freely available for immediate download and use, without restrictions, from the Azul website. For additional details on Zulu Enterprise support options and pricing, visit https://www.azul.com/products/zulu-enterprise/ or contact an Azul representative or reseller at info@azul.com.

About Payara

Payara Services is a global open source company and a recognized leader in the creation of innovative infrastructure software for today and tomorrow. We are proud to nurture and grow an open and collaborative community that builds on the needs of all to advance our software and services while providing support, stability, and security.

Our engaged team operates with the freedom and support to develop industry-leading products and services that enable our users to create world-class solutions across a diverse range of industries.

We help shape the future of the industry through our direct contributions to Jakarta EE and Eclipse MicroProfile as Eclipse Foundation Solutions Members and members of the Project Management Committee.

Payara Server Enterprise is a cloud-native, Jakarta EE compatible middleware application platform supporting mission critical production systems with reliable and secure deployments of Jakarta EE applications on premise, in the cloud, or hybrid environments.

Payara Micro Enterprise is the lightweight middleware platform of choice for containerized Jakarta EE (Java EE) application deployments. Less than 70MB, Payara Micro requires no installation, configuration, or code rewrites.

http://www.payara.fish

About Azul

Azul Systems (Azul) is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world's most trusted open source Java enterprise platform. Azul's Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul's customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World's Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world's Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-prem and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.

© Payara Services ltd 2020. MicroProfile and Jakarta EE are registered trademarks of the Eclipse Foundation, Inc. All rights reserved. Payara and its logos are a trademark of Payara Foundation.

