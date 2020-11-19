Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.11.2020
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 15:10
Alabama Couple Separately Win Same NFL Contest at .001% Odds.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A local couple have separately won the same Free-to-Play NFL sweepstakes at .001%. The contest run by World Sports Network allows players to choose who they predict will win from six matches every week. The winners, the Brints, selected twelve separate outcomes correctly, a feat with odds at .001% probability.

The couple, the Brints, sat down for an interview to discuss their extraordinary win and their methodology for making predictions. The Brints, residents of Northern Alabama, made their predictions on two separate weeks. The .001% figure was found by running the odds of the games before they were played using a parlay calculator. The figure does not factor the odds of a married couple winning but rather solely the odds of the games predicted.

The Brints big win comes at a time when most in person sports attendance has been disrupted during an international pandemic. More and more frustrated sports fans are trying to find ways to interact with sporting events they'd prefer to attend in person and sports sweepstakes offer an outlet.

CONTACT:
gustave seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

© 2020 PR Newswire
