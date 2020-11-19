Pyramid Analytics, the next generation trusted analytics platform designed for the enterprise, is pleased to announce 92 top rankings and a further 90 leading positions in this year's The BI Analytics Survey 21, the latest BI survey report from leading analyst firm BARC. Pyramid is featured in seven peer groups in this year's report, including dashboarding-focused products, ad-hoc reporting-focused products, OLAP analysis-focused products, self-service analytics-focused products, EMEA-focused products, Americas-focused products, and embedded analytics-focused products.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry leader in BARC's annual BI and analytics report," said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. "BARC does an excellent job at providing an unbiased analysis of BI vendors, then pairing that with in-depth reviews from customers-actual practitioners using BI to improve their businesses. It's exciting to see the enthusiasm remain so high for Pyramid in this year's report."

In its 19th year, The BI Analytics Survey 21 from BARC is the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of over 2,500 business intelligence end users. The BI Analytics Survey 21 helps organizations assess analytics and business intelligence vendors' performance across 36 criteria (KPIs) including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, customer experience, innovation, and competitiveness. The survey assesses 33 leading BI solutions. For more information, go to https://bi-survey.com/.

According to BARC, "Pyramid Analytics has created a product that meets today's needs, is very stable and reliable and steadily delivers best-in class query performance. At the same time, it is very competitively priced, attracting customers with challenging requirements but limited budgets, which is increasingly commonplace in these times of economic hardship."

Key highlights from the report:

100% of surveyed users say they would recommend Pyramid.

100% of surveyed users rate Pyramid's price-to-value as excellent or good.

Highest product satisfaction in the whole survey.

Number one rankings in all of its peer groups in the "Query performance" and "Performance satisfaction" KPIs constitute Pyramid Analytics' most remarkable result in this year's survey. Customers claim to have a typical query response time of 2.6 seconds, which is most impressive when working with a median of 536 GB of data.

Key customer quotes from the report:

"Incredible amount of functionality at an incredible price." Head of BI Analytics Competence Center, Banking and Finance Organization (>2,500 employees)

"A great tool with more exciting developments on the horizon." Head of Business Department, Retail/Wholesale/Trade Organization (100-2,500 employees)

"It is a flexible and powerful BI solution, ideal for our BI user structure with lots of self-service users and limited IT support resources. The support team are excellent." BI Project Manager, Manufacturing Organization (>2,500 employees)

"Overall very happy with use of tool. New features continue and this is great to see. The pace of new features has improved considerably. I am very excited for Pyramid 2020." External Consultant, Public Sector Organization, (>2,500 employees)

For a complimentary copy of the Pyramid Highlights Report, please visit here.

